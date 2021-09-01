Canstar is happy to announce the winners of its national and state Home & Contents Insurance Awards.

Canstar’s Home & Contents Insurance Awards recognise the insurers that offer outstanding value to policyholders, either nationally or in a particular state or territory. Awards are given for home, contents and combined home and contents insurance.

The Awards are based on Canstar’s expert Star Ratings, which rate policies from one to five stars based on both their cost and features. For the price score, our researchers take into account premiums and the excess amount that customers may pay in the event of a claim. The feature score primarily focuses on the level of cover on offer, but also considers factors like the application process and claim channels. You can read Canstar’s methodology for more information about how the Star Ratings and Awards are determined.

2021 National Award Winners

Canstar’s National Awards recognise insurers who are offering outstanding value to Australians across all states and regions considered in our Star Ratings.

Home Insurance

Budget Direct, QBE and Westpac Group (including Westpac, St.George, Bank of Melbourne and BankSA) have won Canstar’s National Home Insurance Award for 2021.

This is both Budget Direct’s and Westpac Group’s second year in a row winning the Award. QBE was also awarded Canstar’s Innovation Excellence Award earlier this year for its ‘Simplified Home Insurance Experience’ innovation. Canstar’s researchers said that all winners offered competitive premiums.

Contents Insurance

ANZ, Suncorp Insurance and Westpac Group have received Canstar’s national Contents Insurance Award for 2021.

Our researchers were impressed by Suncorp Insurance’s strong features and competitive pricing. ANZ and Westpac Group continued their strong performance. This year marks the fourth year in a row that ANZ and Westpac Group have won the Award.

Home & Contents Insurance

Budget Direct, QBE and Westpac Group have also won Canstar’s national Home & Contents Insurance Award for 2021. Budget Direct has now won this Award for five years in a row, while Westpac Group has won it for two years in a row.

2021 State Award Winners

In addition to the National Awards, Canstar also gives state-based Awards to recognise insurers who are offering outstanding value in specific states or territories. To determine the winners of these Awards, Canstar considers each insurer’s top-performing product within each profile used.

See the Award winners for the states and territories considered below. This is the first year Canstar has released Star Ratings and a State Award for the Northern Territory.

New South Wales

Westpac Group has received Canstar’s NSW Home Insurance Award and Home & Contents Insurance Award. ANZ has received Canstar’s NSW Contents Insurance Award.

Victoria

For Victoria, QBE has won the Home Insurance and Home & Contents Insurance Awards. ANZ has won the Contents Insurance Award.

Queensland

Westpac Group has received Canstar’s Queensland Home Insurance and Home & Contents Insurance Awards, while ANZ has received the Queensland Contents Insurance Award.

Canstar considers North Queensland (the portion of Queensland north of Rockhampton) separately when determining our Star Ratings and Awards. For North Queensland, Westpac Group also won the Home Insurance and Home & Contents Insurance Awards. QBE took out the North Queensland Contents Insurance Award.

Western Australia

For Western Australia, Canstar has awarded Westpac Group the Home Insurance Award, Suncorp Insurance the Contents Insurance Award and Budget Direct the Home & Contents Insurance Award.

South Australia

QBE has been awarded the South Australia Home Insurance and Home & Contents Insurance Awards. ANZ has won the Contents Insurance Award.

Tasmania

Canstar has awarded RACT its Home Insurance and Home & Contents Insurance Awards for Tasmania. Suncorp Insurance has received the Contents Insurance Award.

Northern Territory

ANZ has taken out all three state-based Awards in the Northern Territory. These are the Home Insurance, Contents Insurance and Home & Contents Insurance Awards.

Cover image source: Drazen Zigic/Shutterstock.com