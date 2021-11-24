How much does it cost to have a baby in Australia?

Item Basic kit Expanded kit,

extra cost* Hospital bag $119 $250 Baby clothes $754 $377 Baby care products $791 $268 Baby transport $868 $880 Mum’s clothing

& accessories $700 $285 Home improvements

& fittings $1,375 $1,315 Food (from

six months) $915 $182 Total for baby’s

first year $5,522 $9,079

*The extra cost of an expanded kit includes the ‘basic’ kit plus extras or more expensive products. Source: Picodi.com.

Health care costs of having a baby

Before you fall pregnant, it’s a good idea to decide whether you’d prefer to go public or private for your pregnancy and giving birth.

Medicare can help with costs like routine ultrasounds, blood tests, some immunisations and care from midwives and obstetricians. And, if you choose to have your baby as a public patient at a public hospital, you won’t have to pay.

If you would rather go private, you will need to check whether your pregnancy and birth-related costs will be covered by your private health insurance. Many private health funds impose a waiting period of 12 months before you can claim on pregnancy and birth costs, so your insurance is something to organise well in advance of trying for a baby.

When it comes to choosing a health fund, the Commonwealth Ombudsman warns that many of the lower-cost policies either don’t cover obstetrics, or they pay restricted benefits that will only cover you as a private patient in a public hospital. If you’re planning on having your baby in a private hospital, be sure to check that you’re covered for this, otherwise you could face expensive out-of-pocket costs.

Note too, most funds require you to upgrade your policy to ‘family’ level one to three months before your baby is born. Check with your health fund to understand the rules that apply to you. It may be a good idea as well to read the Target Market Determination (TMD) and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) that apply if you are considering a health insurance policy.

