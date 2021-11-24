How much does it cost to have a baby in Australia?

If you are thinking about starting (or adding to) a family sometime in the near future, it’s always useful to know what’s likely to be in store financially so you can prepare in advance. Here are some points to think about when working out the cost of having a baby.
How much does a baby typically cost?
A new baby can be surprisingly budget-friendly if you stock up on pre-loved equipment and hand-me-downs. Or, the sky can be the limit if you plan on buying brand new designer gear.
For most of us, the cost of having a baby is likely to fall somewhere in the middle. As a guide of what you could be up for, e-commerce platform Picodi crunched the numbers for some key baby costs – from a hospital bag to home improvements, and found a baby can cost $5,522 in the first year alone if you’re happy to stick to the basics.
For example, a ‘basic’ wardrobe of clothes for your newborn can set you back about $754. If you want an expanded wardrobe or more expensive garments for your baby, Picodi suggests allowing an extra $377, bringing the total cost to around $1,131.
If you choose the ‘expanded’ kit across the board, your baby could cost a total of about $9,079 in the first year – almost double the cost of a basic kit.
Expenses during pregnancy and baby’s first year
← Scroll sideways to view full table →
|Item
|Basic kit
|Expanded kit,
extra cost*
|Hospital bag
|$119
|$250
|Baby clothes
|$754
|$377
|Baby care products
|$791
|$268
|Baby transport
|$868
|$880
|Mum’s clothing
& accessories
|$700
|$285
|Home improvements
& fittings
|$1,375
|$1,315
|Food (from
six months)
|$915
|$182
|Total for baby’s
first year
|$5,522
|$9,079
*The extra cost of an expanded kit includes the ‘basic’ kit plus extras or more expensive products. Source: Picodi.com.
Health care costs of having a baby
Before you fall pregnant, it’s a good idea to decide whether you’d prefer to go public or private for your pregnancy and giving birth.
Medicare can help with costs like routine ultrasounds, blood tests, some immunisations and care from midwives and obstetricians. And, if you choose to have your baby as a public patient at a public hospital, you won’t have to pay.
If you would rather go private, you will need to check whether your pregnancy and birth-related costs will be covered by your private health insurance. Many private health funds impose a waiting period of 12 months before you can claim on pregnancy and birth costs, so your insurance is something to organise well in advance of trying for a baby.
When it comes to choosing a health fund, the Commonwealth Ombudsman warns that many of the lower-cost policies either don’t cover obstetrics, or they pay restricted benefits that will only cover you as a private patient in a public hospital. If you’re planning on having your baby in a private hospital, be sure to check that you’re covered for this, otherwise you could face expensive out-of-pocket costs.
Note too, most funds require you to upgrade your policy to ‘family’ level one to three months before your baby is born. Check with your health fund to understand the rules that apply to you. It may be a good idea as well to read the Target Market Determination (TMD) and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) that apply if you are considering a health insurance policy.
Hospital excess and gap payments
Even with private health insurance in place, you may still need to budget for an excess and/or a co-contribution or gap payment if you decide to have your baby at a private hospital.
You can check the details of your excess and co-contributions with your health fund. By way of example, Bupa’s surgery cost calculator suggests delivering a baby via caesarean (C-section) can cost $11,476 through the private system, but this cost can be significantly reduced through private health insurance. Bupa suggests that as well as an applicable excess, there may be an average out-of-pocket cost of $339. This hypothetical example has certain cost assumptions, such as being a Bupa Members First or Network Hospital customer with no additional co-payment, as well as you having served relevant waiting periods. Bupa says you “shouldn’t expect to be out-of-pocket more than $745”.
Ways to save on the cost of a baby
Starting a family can be a wonderful experience. But the extra costs of pregnancy, childbirth and raising your baby can come at a time when household income is thinly stretched – especially if one parent takes extended leave.
The good news is that there are plenty of ways to save without scrimping on the quality of care your newborn enjoys. Here are some tips to consider.
- Borrow or buy pre-loved – you probably won’t get a lot of wear out of maternity garments and clothing in very small sizes for your newborn. If “brand new” is not overly important to you, many items of clothing and other pieces of baby gear can be picked up secondhand from op shops or on websites such as Gumtree. Or, let friends and family know you’re happy to accept hand-me-downs.
- Hire a baby capsule – items like car restraints shouldn’t be purchased secondhand (in case they’ve been in a car accident or could be unsafe for another reason, such as the age of the seat not meeting legal requirements). It’s likely your newborn will quickly outgrow a capsule, and they can be cheaper to hire than to buy new. Google ‘capsule hire’ for your area to see what’s available from a reputable lender. Keep in mind that it’s extremely important to be aware of the safety standards that apply for child restraints if you are a parent (or soon to be one). You can find out more from Product Safety Australia and the ACCC. If you are buying a child seat, it can also be worthwhile to get it professionally installed for safety reasons.
- Remember, pricey doesn’t always mean best – a survey by Canstar Blue found nearly one in three parents believe it’s worth paying more for baby-related items. However, you shouldn’t feel guilty if your budget doesn’t stretch to top-of-the-range products. You can consider being selective too. Your baby is unlikely to notice that you’re buying a more affordable brand of nappy bags!
- Tap into benefits – a bit of extra cash always comes in handy when a new baby arrives. You may be eligible for paid maternity leave or parental leave pay through Services Australia or directly through your employer. Government-assisted benefits can include the Newborn Upfront Payment of $575 and supporting Newborn Supplement, and Family Tax Benefit Part A, which can be worth up to about $191 fortnightly for a baby, depending on your income.
Fortunately, babies don’t arrive entirely unannounced. Use your pregnancy to budget and save for the costs of your baby, and take advantage of opportunities to pick up discounted purchases at sales. A bit of forward planning can help your finances stay in good shape, so you won’t have to worry about money matters when your newest family member arrives.
Cover image source: George Rudy/Shutterstock.com
