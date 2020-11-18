NAB made the brief announcement just after 1.30pm AEDT on Wednesday, saying the safety and security of the bank’s customers and colleagues was its priority.
“We are working closely with police and will provide an update as soon as we can,” NAB’s statement read.
A spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service told Canstar that the QPS was responding to multiple security threats involving a number of NAB branches across the state, and that it was still investigating the matter.
NAB sent out another update via all its channels at 3.35pm AEDT saying commercial offices attached to branches were also closed, as well as ATMs located onsite at a branch.
“We are progressively sweeping our branches, business banking centres and commercial offices to ensure they are safe to return,” NAB’s statement read.
“As they are deemed safe, we will advise our colleagues located in each of these they can return and locations will be progressively reopened to customers.”
The bank has assured customers that its digital banking services are still available, including internet and mobile banking, as well as telephone banking.
