NAB customers start the week with banking outage

National Australia Bank’s customers have reported problems accessing their accounts via mobile and internet banking services this morning. The nabtrade platform is also down, along with the bank’s EFTPOS terminals.
Some NAB banking services are down on 19 October, 2020. Image source: Marlon Trottmann, Shutterstock.

NAB took to Twitter just before 10am today to tell customers some of its services were unavailable.

NAB system update 3pm AEDT: A NAB spokesperson told Canstar some of its services are now recovering and the bank is working to fix the outstanding issues as quickly as possible. Further details to come.

Customers have reported they have been unable to transfer money from accounts or access the bank’s trading platform nabtrade, and businesses have been unable to offer their customers card payments.

“Your [EFTPOS] terminal is down as well,” said one Twitter user. “I’m losing customers as they don’t want to use cash as a payment.”

One nabtrade customer on the outage tracker platform Downdetector said the “failure” of the platform was causing trading losses for customers who paid “handsomely” for the use of platform.

At the time of publishing, NAB has not provided a reason for the outage or given customers an estimate of when they can expect services to be back up and running.

What NAB services are still available?

According to the latest update from NAB, the following services are still available:

  • ATMs
  • NAB credit and debit cards
  • Apple Pay

More to come…

 

This article was reviewed by our Sub Editor Jacqueline Belesky before it was published as part of our fact-checking process.

