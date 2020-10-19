NAB took to Twitter just before 10am today to tell customers some of its services were unavailable.
Customers have reported they have been unable to transfer money from accounts or access the bank’s trading platform nabtrade, and businesses have been unable to offer their customers card payments.
“Your [EFTPOS] terminal is down as well,” said one Twitter user. “I’m losing customers as they don’t want to use cash as a payment.”
One nabtrade customer on the outage tracker platform Downdetector said the “failure” of the platform was causing trading losses for customers who paid “handsomely” for the use of platform.
At the time of publishing, NAB has not provided a reason for the outage or given customers an estimate of when they can expect services to be back up and running.
We're currently experiencing login errors with the NAB Mobile Banking app and Desktop Internet Banking. We’re working to fix this as soon as possible. We’re sorry for the inconvenience.
What NAB services are still available?
According to the latest update from NAB, the following services are still available:
- ATMs
- NAB credit and debit cards
- Apple Pay
