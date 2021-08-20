The Mazda CX-3 is one of the best selling compact SUVs in Australia. We take a look at what this car may cost, its specifications and other aspects you might like to consider when looking for a car to buy.

Mazda’s CX-3 has consistently been on the Australian best seller lists for its class since the compact SUV was released in 2015. If you want a new model, it is currently available with a petrol engine in both front- and all-wheel drive. The model range starts with the entry-level Neo Sport, then steps up to the Maxx Sport, the Maxx Sport LE, sTouring and finally to the top-spec Akari and Akari Limited Edition models. (The range previously offered CX-3s with a diesel engine, but this option has been discontinued.)

New Mazda CX-3 price in 2021

According to Mazda’s website, the recommended retail price (RRP) for CX-3s models (based on estimations provided for the 2000 post code) are:

2021 Mazda CX-3 RRP

Neo Sport from $24,990 Maxx Sport from $27,990 Maxx Sport LE from $30,490 sTouring from $30,990 Akari from $35,990 Akari Limited Edition from $38,990

Source: Costs shown are from Mazda.com.au and are based on RRP for postcode 2000 and are correct at the time of publication (20/8/2021). Prices could differ between postcodes, and models. Mazda’s website states: Price is the National Driveaway Price for a private buyer and includes 12 months registration, 12 months compulsory third party insurance, stamp duty, other applicable statutory charges, dealer delivery and administration charges. Final pricing may vary according to your personal circumstances.

Used Mazda CX-3 price in 2021

How much you could buy or sell an older model Mazda CX-3 for depends on a number of factors, including the age of the car, its condition, the model and how you plan to buy or sell it. For example, if you are selling your car, you could trade it in at a dealer when you are purchasing another car, or you could go for a private sale via a website. If you are buying a used car, you could purchase one from a dealer or at auction, or you could buy one in a private sale.

There are many different online car sales platforms where you could research the sale price of a model similar to the one you would like to buy or sell. However, if you are selling you might like to consider having your car appraised to get a more accurate estimate.

As a starting point for research into used car prices for the Mazda CX-3, CarsGuide displays price estimates based on listings and third-party information (which they warn does not take into consideration all factors, such as the condition of your car or extra fees and charges):

2015: $8,800 to $21,230

2016: $9,500 to $23,320

2017: $10,800 to $28,710

2018: $12,200 to $34,650

2019: $15,300 to $38,390

2020: $16,700 to $41,250

Another car sales site, carsales.com.au, lists a price guide for used Mazda CX-3s (excluding fees and charges and not taking all factors into account such as the condition of your car):

2017 : $15,500 to $30,700

2018: $17,200 to $34,300

2019: $19,400 to $36,300

2020: $20,600 to $35,800

2021 Mazda CX-3 specs

Mazda states that the five-seater Mazda CX-3 has a 2-litre petrol engine. All models are available in front-wheel drive, with the Maxx Sport, sTouring, Akari and Akari LE available in all-wheel drive.

Some key highlights that come as standard with the entry-level 2021 Mazda CX-3 Neo Sport include:

engine: 2.0 litre in-line 4 cylinder 16-valve DOHC S-VT petrol engine with i-stop, with a maximum power of 110kW @ 6,000rpm and maximum torque of 195Nm @ 2,800rpm (auto or manual)

16-inch steel wheels

halogen headlights

power folding mirrors

power windows

7-inch colour infotainment touchscreen

keyless push-button ignition

reverse camera and rear parking sensors

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio capability

traction and stability control

front seatbelt pre-tensioners (device used to pull passenger and driver firmly into their seats to get maximum protection from the front airbags)

cruise control

Additional features available in the Maxx Sport include:

Satellite navigation

Blind-spot monitoring

16-inch alloy wheels

The sTouring also includes:

Active Driving Display

LED headlamps

18-inch alloy wheels

The Akari also includes:

Leather seats

Sunroof

Cover image source: Mazda Media Room.