The new car sales figures for March 2021 are in, with utes and light commercial vehicles proving hugely popular and new car sales increasing nationally, as Australia’s economic recovery continues.

The Toyota HiLux has again driven across the line in first place as Australia’s best-selling vehicle, recording a total of 5,319 sales in March, and taking pole position among several utes, SUVs and light commercial vehicles in Australia’s top 10 selling new cars for the month, according to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI).

Top 10 selling cars in Australia – March 2021

Monthly sales vs March 2020 1. Toyota HiLux 5,319 +49.6% 2. Ford Ranger 3,983 +28.2% 3. Toyota RAV4 3,522 +17.8% 4. Toyota Landcruiser 3,392 +66.0% 5. Mazda CX-5 3,022 +74.3% 6. Toyota Corolla 2,892 +2.8% 7. Hyundai i30 2,514 +35.5% 8. Mitsubishi Triton 2,492 +37.5% 9. Isuzu D-Max 1,994 +35.9% 10. Nissan X-Trail 1,932 +46.0%

Source: FCAI, 3 March, 2021, and related industry sources.

The latest new car sales figures from FCAI indicate the Australian car market is continuing to recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the strongest March result in two years, a total of 100,005 vehicles were sold, up 22.4% year-on-year (YoY) overall nationally.

The biggest growth was seen in the Northern Territory (+43.4%), followed by Queensland (+32.7%), Western Australia (+30.5%) and Tasmania (+30%). A favourable sales result was recorded across most states and territories, with the ACT as an exception (down 43.8%).

The growth in the market was underpinned by a continued rise in demand from private buyers, with SUV and light commercial vehicles performing particularly well, up 32% and 28% respectively, according to the FCAI. The majority of the top-selling vehicles (eight of ten) for the month were either SUVs or light commercials.

In terms of car brands, Toyota again stood at the top for sales last month (with 21.3% of market share), followed by Mazda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Ford.

Top selling Australian cars

Here is our monthly wrap up of Australia’s top-selling cars.

1. Toyota HiLux – 5,319 sales (+49.6% YoY)

Source: CarsGuide

Features of the Toyota HiLux include: Toyota safety features such as Road Sign Assist, Active Cruise Control and Lane Departure Alert with steering assist, a keyless entry and start system and an 8-inch colour touchscreen display with smartphone connectivity on selected models.

2. Ford Ranger – 3,983 sales (+28.2% YoY)

Source: CarExpert

Features of the Ford Ranger include: Bluetooth support with phone and audio streaming, pedestrian detection, lane-keeping aid, traffic sign recognition and push button start.

3. Toyota RAV4 – 3,522 sales (+17.8% YoY)

Source: Chasing Cars

Features of the Toyota RAV4 include: Optional petrol-electric hybrid technology for fuel efficiency, and multi-terrain options for mud and sand, rock and dirt, snow or normal driving. Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa connectivity are also available.

4. Toyota LandCruiser – 3,392 sales (+66.0% YoY)

Source: Chasing Cars

Features of the Toyota Landcruiser include: Bluetooth, heated seats, a multi-terrain system to help control wheelspin, navigation, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a centre console cooler box.

5. Mazda CX-5 – 3,022 sales (+74.3% YoY)

Source: Chasing Cars

Features of the Mazda CX-5 include: Petrol or diesel engine, cruise control radar, rear parking sensors, Smart City Break Support (SCBS).

6. Toyota Corolla – 2,892 sales (+2.8% YoY)

Source: Chasing Cars

Features of the Toyota Corolla include: Pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, road sign assist to detect speed limit signs and stop signs, blind spot monitor and the Toyota app which is available across Toyota models and can locate your car in a crowded parking lot.

7. Hyundai i30 – 2,514 sales (+35.5% YoY)

Source: CarExpert

Features of the Hyundai i30 include: Hyundai SmartSense to help maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, Bluetooth, a reverse camera, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

8. Mitsubishi Triton – 2,492 sales (+37.5% YoY)

Source: Chasing Cars

Features of the Mitsubishi Triton include: 3.1 tonne braked towing capacity, 6-speed transmission, 18” alloy wheels, blind spot warning and lane change assist, auto rain sensing wipers and auto dusk sensing headlamps, hill descent control, smartphone connectivity and an anti-lock braking system.

9. Isuzu D-Max – 1,994 sales (+35.9% YoY)

Source: CarsGuide

Features of the Isuzu D-Max include: 6-speed transmission, Apple and Android smartphone connectivity, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), 800mm wading depth and rear differential lock.

10. Nissan X-Trail– 1,932 sales (+46.0% YoY)

Source: Carsales.com.au

Features of the Nissan X-Trail include: autonomous emergency braking, electronic stability control, rearview camera, 18-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, smart key entry, smartphone connectivity, hill-start assist and Nissan technologies to micro-adjust the engine and brakes automatically.

Image source: Jarhe Photography/Shutterstock.com.

Original author Ellie McLachlan.