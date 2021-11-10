Discover some of the highest-rated direct life insurance and income protection insurance policies on the Canstar database, based on our annual Life Insurance Star Ratings and Direct Income Protection Star Ratings.

Depending on what stage of life you’re at, you might be considering taking out life insurance, including term life insurance, trauma insurance cover, total and permanent disability (TPD) cover and income protection insurance. You may be wondering:

How can I find the best value life insurance?

So how do you find the best value life insurance policy for you? There can be more to it than just looking for the cheapest premiums – there are several features and benefits that you may want to consider in a policy. Additionally, policies generally vary in terms of how much cover you need for term life cover (also called death cover), income protection cover, trauma cover (for critical illnesses and injuries), and total and permanent disability cover (TPD).

Canstar’s Life Insurance Star Ratings can assist you if you’re comparing your options, and this article presents several shortlists of highly-rated products that may help you to shop around.

What are some highly rated term life insurance policies?

Term life insurance is what we usually mean when we talk about life insurance. It can provide a lump sum payment to your beneficiary if you die or are diagnosed with a terminal illness, to provide for your dependants when you are no longer around.

Compare life insurance policies on Canstar’s database

If you’re comparing life insurance policies, the comparison table below displays some of the policies currently available on Canstar’s database for a 30-39-year-old non-smoking male working in a professional occupation. Please note the table is sorted by Star Rating (highest to lowest) followed by provider name (alphabetical) and features links direct to the providers’ websites. Use Canstar’s life insurance comparison selector to view a wider range of policies.

What are some highly rated income protection insurance policies?

Income protection insurance can pay a monthly benefit payment (usually up to 75% of your salary) if you are unable to work for a certain period of time due to illness or injury.

Compare income protection policies on Canstar’s database

If you’re currently comparing income protection insurance policies, the comparison table below displays some of the policies currently available on Canstar’s database with links to the providers’ websites for a 30-39 year old non-smoking male working in a professional, white-collar occupation. Please note the table is sorted by Star Rating (highest to lowest) followed by provider name (alphabetical). Use Canstar’s Direct Income Protection Insurance comparison selector to view a wider range of policies.

Cover image source: By jakkapan/Shutterstock.com.