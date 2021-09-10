Online Share Trading Platform VS Micro-Investing

Provider Number of Portfolios Minimum Investment Year established

Micro-investing strategy

Today, using cash as a means of paying for items has pretty much been taken over by electronic means. You simply wave your phone at a terminal, tap a credit card or may even use a Buy Now Pay Later Scheme. Receiving small amounts of change after a purchase is for many people, a thing of the past, much like video stores, manual gearboxes and wet film cameras. Even buskers and Big Issue sellers have moved to cashless transactions because so few people carry loose change these days.

More importantly, the returns received on your bank savings can be called ‘lazy money’. It’s no longer working hard enough to provide a decent level of return. These developments have forced the hand of innovation to provide an increasingly popular means of regular savings, hopefully, with better returns.

Enter Micro-investing. As mentioned earlier, this is a product designed to save and invest that comes with an in-built strategy. The product issuer typically does the thinking for you and monitors your daily spend, rounds up to the nearest dollar and debits that amount on a regular basis to invest in a financial product with the potential for capital growth and returns above what you would get from a regular savings account with a bank.

In this case, the financial product that your regular savings go into is usually an Exchange Traded Fund or ETF. Think of an ETF as a type of ‘mega-share’ that invests in a wide range of other shares with just one transaction. ETFs provide diversification, growth and income with minimal savings needed to get started – and minimum effort from you. The strategy is already taken care of without the need to make any further decisions, so in this case, you’re the lazy party – not your money.

The downside to this approach is your control over the strategy and what you can invest in. Your investment choices are made by someone else and your interest in any shareholdings are usually registered alongside other investors in a pooled account.

So if control is more your kind of thing, read on…

How does Micro-investing compare to Online Share Trading Platforms?

To be clear here, share trading platforms are not ‘financial products’ as such, but rather offer you the tools and services to acquire and deal in financial products such as direct shares, Exchange Traded Funds and Listed Investment Companies – to name a few. You choose what to invest in and when to invest. Your investments are usually held with the broker in your name and you will receive all correspondence from the company or financial product you have invested in, including any dividends, and voting rights at annual general meetings.

So immediately you can see how much more involved you are with this investment approach. It requires more regular monitoring and requires you to have a strategy not just to make investments – but also an exit strategy if you fall out of love with a particular stock. To get started with an Online Share Trading Platform, your starting amount is $500, so this may not be ideal for someone who doesn’t have this amount up front or is too time poor to manage their own strategy.

The below table will help to better explain the differences in investing using Online Share Trading Platforms or Micro Investing.

Feature Online Share Trading Platform Micro Investing Minimum Investment $500 From $1 Built-in strategy No Yes Brokerage per transaction Yes No Fee on amount invested No Yes Pick your own shares/fund Yes No Registration in your name Yes No Investment Tax Reporting Yes Yes

Only you can determine which strategy is best for you and your choice will ultimately depend on the amount you are willing to invest, the controls you prefer and features that make regular investing in the modern era relevant and exciting enough for you to stay the course.

