How To Buy Cryptocurrency In Australia In 5 Easy Steps

Crypto-mania has reemerged in 2021. So if you’re w ondering how to buy cryptocurrency in Australia, we’ll run you through an easy step-by-step process to getting your crypto journey started.

If you’re new to the crypto space and feeling a little overwhelmed, don’t fret. Crypto can seem complicated and daunting at first but in reality, understanding how exchanges work and the core ideas behind what you’re investing in takes a bit of leg work and research before you dive in. To help you get started, here’s a 5-step guide to buying cryptocurrency.

Step 1 – Compare & choose an online exchange or trading platform

Every person has their own preferences and trading goals which will dictate which exchange they should choose. Some people want the widest selection of coins, while others are looking for Australian-based and personalised customer-support, some want all the advanced trading features while some are just after the easiest way to buy crypto and let their investment grow.

When choosing an exchange, the main things you should keep in mind are:

Company authenticity and platform security

Ease-of-use

Fees, spreads and any hidden charges

Customer-support

Number of coins offered

Trading features

Educational content

Method of payment

The ability to buy coins direct with AUD (possible with most Australian exchanges)

For a long time buying cryptocurrency in Australia was not so easy, but thankfully, those days are over. However, with so many Australian and international crypto exchanges out there, it can be a little overwhelming to choose the one that’s right for you and your trading needs. For a more in-depth guide on what to look for when choosing a cryptocurrency exchange in Australia, click here.

If you’re in Australia and want to purchase crypto directly with AUD (and don’t want to pay unnecessary and often hidden, conversion fees), make sure you sign up with a local exchange who offers this service. Asking an exchange via their live chat can be a helpful way of finding this out while testing the quality and authenticity of their customer-support, which can be very important if you’re just getting started.

Take your time, do your research, read customer reviews and look for an exchange that is upfront about who they are and the fees they charge.

Step 2 – Sign up & verify your email & identity

Once you’ve chosen the crypto exchange that suits your needs, signing up is usually pretty straightforward. Choose your username and password, fill in your personal information and set up 2-factor authentication (2FA) (which gives your account an added layer of security).

From there all you have to do is verify your email which will then prompt you to verify your identity (and potentially provide proof of residence). This can all be done in a few short minutes with a passport or another form of ID.

Step 3 – Add your bank account, select payment method & make a deposit

Once you have added your bank account and selected your preferred payment method (Poli and PayID/Osko are two common methods), you can make an AUD deposit into your account, which should be free.

Step 4 – Go to the buy section & select the cryptocurrency you want to trade

Almost there! Now that your account has funds in it you are free to purchase any type of cryptocurrency of your choosing. Go to the buy/trade crypto section and select the cryptocurrency you wish to purchase.

Note: Buying cryptocurrency is pretty straightforward, however, if you’re new to the space it’s a good idea to start off small and learn a bit about crypto before you dive right in. Getting the lay-of-the-land and understanding what the coin does before you invest can help you get your crypto journey started off on the right foot.

Step 5 – Enter the amount you want, double-check the details and confirm your purchase

Ready to go? Enter how much AUD you want to invest or how much of the coin you want to buy, double-check the details are correct and confirm your purchase. And, that’s basically it!

Hopefully, you’ve found this step-by-step guide on how to buy cryptocurrency in Australia useful. If you do your research and compare exchanges before choosing one and you’ll likely be off to a good start.

