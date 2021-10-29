5 best suburbs in Hobart to invest in 2021-22

Find out which suburbs in Hobart made the top five list in Canstar’s Rising Stars Australian Property Market Report powered by Hotspotting.

Data from CoreLogic suggests Hobart is still among the most prolific markets in the nation on price growth. In the year to the end of September, the median house price for Hobart rose 25.8% and the median unit price was up 31.1%, easily the highest in Australia. Put those stats together and the median dwelling price was up 26.8%, making it the best of the capital cities.

After several years of major price growth, the data is now suggesting that Hobart, and Tasmania generally, have passed the peak of a remarkable growth phase. The question has to be asked: how long can a major growth phase continue? Hobart isn’t simply part of the current property boom – it had been rising for years before the pandemic boom started.

Our analysis suggests the Hobart boom is starting to fade. Sales activity is not rising at the levels seen elsewhere in the nation and rental growth is not as high as has been in recent years.

The 5 best suburbs in Hobart to invest in

Claremont

Geilston Bay

Kingston

Lenah Valley

Taroona

The remarkable thing about the Hobart market is that even after four to five years of rising prices most of its suburbs have managed to record double-digit growth in their median house prices in the past 12 months as well.

The signs are that the city’s market overall is starting to lose some of its heat, but there are individual suburbs with the credentials for further strong growth.

Northern suburb Claremont has grown almost 40% in the past three years and over 70% in the past five years, but is still delivering strongly rising prices. Its median increased another 7% in the latest quarter, but the suburb remains affordable with a median of $440,000. Sales activity is still rising and, with vacancies close to zero, rents are likely to keep on rising. Rental yields are typically around 5%.

On the other side of the River Derwent, Geilston Bay (median price $570,000) offers a more affordable alternative to the popular Lindisfarne. The suburb has recorded a 38% rise in the past three years, but prices continue to head north on the back of rising sales activity. Rents are increasing as well, with vacancies ultra-tight at 0.4%, and the median rental yield is above 4%.

Lenah Valley is another Hobart suburb where strong growth of 65% in the past five years has not prevented it from producing further uplift, with more to come as buyer demand continues to rise. Its median house price is now nudging $700,000.

The suburbs of Kingborough have delivered excellent growth in recent years and the key hub of Kingston, the suburb with the precinct’s shops, schools and sporting facilities, remains a growth centre. Buyer demand remains strong and rental vacancies are scarce.

Also in the Kingborough LGA, the riverside village of Taroona is one of Hobart’s most expensive areas, with a median price of $840,000 – the only place more pricey is exclusive Sandy Bay a little further north. Sales activity continues to rise and prices remain strong.

Suburb Median house price 1-yr growth 10-yr average

annual growth (%pa) Vacancy rate Median

rental yield Claremont $440,000 15.3% 6.0% 0.2% 4.9% Geilston Bay $570,000 10.6% 5.1% 0.4% 4.3% Kingston $600,000 11.1% 5.2% 0.3% 4.2% Lenah Valley $695,000 15.7% 6.0% 0.5% 3.9% Taroona $840,000 17.5% 6.9% 1.3% 2.9%

Sources: Median price, growth and rental yield: CoreLogic data sourced from yourinvestmentpropertymag.com.au dated 1 August 2021. Vacancy rates: SQM Research as at September 2021.

Cover image source: Janelle Lugge/Shutterstock.com

