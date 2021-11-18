It is a feeling no one wants – walking through the front door or waking from sleep to discover someone has been in your home uninvited.

It may be obvious, or it may take some time to notice, but you walk around running an inventory of your belongings to figure out what is missing as you process the intrusion. It can be an emotional time, and what you do next can be important to get the best result from police investigations and from your home and contents insurance, so we’ve compiled what to do when your house is broken into.

1. Report the crime to police

If you suspect someone is still in your home or nearby, find a safe place and call police on Triple Zero (000) immediately. Otherwise, you can contact Policelink on 131 444, or submit your crime report online through your state or territory’s police website.

2. Make an inventory of what is missing

You will need to provide a list of items that are missing from your home, as well as any damage, within the police report. Check each room and any locations where valuables are kept to be as thorough as you can. You can add to your report if you find more items missing after you have submitted it.

3. Follow police instructions

The police will let you know if they will be conducting a forensic check of your property to search for fingerprints or evidence that will help their investigation and, if they are, what you should do in the meantime. For example, it is a good idea to cause minimal disruption to your property to prevent tampering with any potential evidence.

4. Cancel cards burglars have access to

If a wallet or any identification documents were stolen, make sure to report these to police. Also contact any financial institution to cancel credit or debit cards and notify your provider if you notice any transactions that were not made by you.

5. Contact your insurance provider

Once you have the police report, you can contact your home and contents insurance provider, if you have one. You will need to provide the details of what happened and a copy of the report to lodge a claim.

It is a good idea to read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Target Market Determination (TMD) for your policy to understand what is and is not covered, and whether any value limits apply for certain items. Also be aware of possible exclusions, such as whether a hidden key was used in the break in or if the home was unlocked at the time.

If you submit a home and contents claim, your insurance provider will assess it and let you know the next steps for any repairs or replacement of items.

6. Review the security of your home

If police have determined how the intruders gained access to your home, it is a good idea to improve the security of that area. You could also consider additional security measures such as CCTV, new locks on doors and windows and a safe for valuables. If any keys were stolen, you will need to change the locks in your home to prevent a follow-up break in.

Tips for preventing a break in

Suncorp’s Head of Home Claims, Joel Manning, suggested the following tips to help keep your home and contents safe.

Ask your friends or neighbours to keep an eye on your property and collect your mail while you’re away.

Check your alarm system is working.

Be mindful of how you promote your travel plans on social media.

Put your valuables in a safe or out of sight.

Check you’ve got the right locks on all your doors and windows – it’s best if installed by a locksmith.

Keep trees and bushes near windows trimmed to increase visibility.

Keep a list and photos of your valuables – this will help should the worst happen and you need to make a claim.

The most common entry points for a burglary are the garage, followed by the bedroom and kitchen. Make sure doors and windows are secured and locked before you hit the road.

Check your home and contents insurance is up to date and includes any extra special items you may want to protect.

Compare home insurance

It is a good idea to review your home and contents insurance policy to understand what is and is not covered. Also review how much cover you have and whether it would be enough for your needs. You can also compare policies with Canstar to find one that best suits your needs.

Cover image source:SpeedKingz/Shutterstock.com