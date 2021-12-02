When deciding where to live, one important consideration is safety. One way of measuring this is by looking at crime statistics.

As well as the safety aspect, living in a high-crime suburb can also make your home insurance more expensive. Crime rates, along with other factors like the number of claims in your area and your exposure to natural events like fires and floods, can influence the likelihood of you making a claim, so may affect your premiums. If you do live in a high-crime suburb, depending on your provider, you may be able to reduce your premiums by installing security alarms or additional locks.

Canstar has analysed burglary statistics to find the top hotspots in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, as well as the rest of each state, for the year ending June 2021. We’ve looked at crime statistics by suburb, postcode, local government area (LGA) or police division, depending on the available data. We’ve also weighed this against the population of each area.

While crime rates can be useful, take these figures with a grain of salt. Crime rates can fluctuate, particularly for areas with smaller populations.

Note for readers: Northern Territory, Tasmanian, and the Australian Capital Territory home burglary statistics are not covered in this article as comparable data was not available. Read more about crime statistics in the NT, Tasmania and the ACT.

New South Wales crime statistics by LGA

Using data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, Canstar identified the following local government areas (LGAs) as having the top burglary rates in Greater Sydney and the rest of NSW for the year ending June 2021. Suburb and LGA mapping information is available from the NSW Government.

Top 10 burglary hotspots – Greater Sydney

For Greater Sydney, Canstar found that the Penrith LGA had the highest burglary rates per 1,000 people. This was followed by the LGAs of Parramatta and Liverpool. Bear in mind that the inner city LGAs are densely populated. Here are the top 10 burglary hotspots in Greater Sydney by LGA:

Penrith: 3.1 burglary rate Parramatta: 2.5 burglary rate Liverpool: 2.5 burglary rate Campbelltown: 2.4 burglary rate Strathfield: 2.4 burglary rate Cumberland: 2.3 burglary rate Blacktown: 2.3 burglary rate Sydney: 2.2 burglary rate Central Coast: 2.2 burglary rate Hunters Hill: 2.0 burglary rate

Top 10 burglary hotspots – Rest of NSW

For the rest of NSW, the 10 LGAs with the highest burglary rates per 1,000 people were:

Coonamble: 18.7 burglary rate Moree Plains: 15.4 burglary rate Kempsey: 11.4 burglary rate Tamworth Regional: 9.8 burglary rate Broken Hill: 9.2 burglary rate Cowra: 8.5 burglary rate Walgett: 8.4 burglary rate Armidale Regional: 8.3 burglary rate Narromine: 8.1 burglary rate Forbes: 7.6 burglary rate

Source: www.canstar.com.au. Prepared on 25/10/2021. Based on rates per 100,000 population recorded by LGA for break and enter (dwelling) from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.

Victoria crime statistics by suburb

Based on offence data from the Victorian Crime Statistics Agency, Canstar found that the following postcodes had the highest burglary rates in Greater Melbourne and the rest of Victoria for the year ending June 2021.

Top 10 burglary hotspots – Greater Melbourne

Canstar’s analysis found that the 3335 postcode, which includes the outer suburbs Plumpton and Rockbank, had the highest burglary rates per 1,000 people in Greater Melbourne. This was followed by the 3944 postcode in the Mornington Peninsula, which includes Portsea, and the 3003 postcode, which includes the inner city suburb West Melbourne. Here are the top 10 burglary hotspots in Greater Melbourne, with postcodes shown in brackets:

Plumpton, Rockbank (3335): 21.1 burglary rate Portsea (3944): 18.3 burglary rate West Melbourne (3003): 10.4 burglary rate Braybrook (3019): 8.9 burglary rate Collingwood (3066): 8.8 burglary rate Mount Dandenong (3767): 8.7 burglary rate Sorrento (3943): 8.2 burglary rate East Melbourne (3002): 8.2 burglary rate St Kilda, St Kilda West (3182): 7.5 burglary rate Toorak (3142): 7.3 burglary rate

Top 10 burglary hotspots – Rest of Vic

For the rest of Victoria, the 10 postcodes with the highest burglary rates per 1,000 people were:

Barmah, Lower Moira, Picola (3639): 13.4 burglary rate Bridgewater, Bridgewater On Loddon (3516): 12.7 burglary rate Corio, Norlane, North Shore (3214): 10.4 burglary rate Paradise, Redbank, Slaty Creek, St Arnaud North, Stuart Mill, Traynors Lagoon (3477): 10.0 burglary rate Bungal, Elaine, Morrisons, Mount Doran (3334): 9.9 burglary rate Lismore (3324): 9.6 burglary rate Hazelwood North, Jeeralang Junction, Morwell (3840): 9.5 burglary rate Fiery Flat, Wedderburn, Wehla (3518): 9.3 burglary rate Dalyston, Ryanston (3992): 9.1 burglary rate Tallarook (3659): 8.4 burglary rate

Source: www.canstar.com.au. Prepared on 25/10/2021. Based on the number of offences recorded by postcode for aggravated and non-aggravated residential burglary from the Victorian Crime Statistics Agency. Burglary Rate calculated based on the postcodes' estimated 2021 population. Population is estimated by taking the ABS Census 2016 Population by Postcode and applying the appropriate Statistical Area Level 2's increase in population over the applicable period.

Queensland crime statistics by division

Canstar used data from the Queensland Police Service (QPS) to find the police divisions with the highest burglary rates in Greater Brisbane and the rest of Queensland for the year ending June 2021.

Top 10 burglary hotspots – Greater Brisbane