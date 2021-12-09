Best extras only cover health insurance

If you are only interested in getting health insurance to cover ‘extras’ such as dental, optical, physiotherapy and chiropractic services, then you might be interested in an ‘extras only’ policy.

What does an extras policy cover?

An extras policy can help pay for treatments such as dental, optical, physiotherapy and chiropractic therapy. These treatments are typically done out-of-hospital and are not usually covered by Medicare. You will usually be able to claim money back after you have served any waiting periods that apply. Most policies will only allow you to claim back a certain percentage of costs for each service, and this will also be subject to annual cover limits. Some other treatments that may be covered include: acupuncture, endodontic, glucose monitors, hearing aids, massage, non-PBS medicines, orthodontic, podiatry and psychology.

How much does extras cover cost?

On average extras cover costs $636 for a person with a lower level of coverage, $771 for a person with a mid level of coverage and $869 for a person with a higher level of coverage per year, according to Canstar Research. Find out more about the costs of private health insurance with Canstar.

What are the waiting periods on extras cover?

Health insurance providers typically have waiting periods that you have to serve before you can make a claim. For extras cover, waiting periods are set by the individual providers. For example, according to Canstar’s database, the average waiting periods for some common services are:

two months for general dental

four months for optical

two months for physiotherapy

two months for chiropractic

two months for massage

two months for psychology

Once waiting periods are served and you maintain that cover in your policy you do not have to serve the waiting period again. Even when you switch providers, the Private Health Insurance Ombudsman says most insurance providers won’t require you to re-serve the waiting periods.

Is extras cover right for you?

If you’re weighing up whether to get extras cover, it’s a good idea to firstly consider what you want to be covered for. Many of the services covered by extras policies are generally not covered by Medicare (such as dental and optical). So, it could be worth getting cover if you think you are going to be using these services regularly in the future. For example, this could be the case if you wear glasses or contact lenses. If you have kids you can also include them on your health insurance through a family health insurance policy. This could be handy if they need to get glasses or braces at some point.

How do you find the best extras cover?

If you are looking for a new extras policy, a good place to start could be Canstar’s Health Insurance Star Ratings and Awards. Canstar researches and rates health insurance policies as part of our annual Health Insurance Star Ratings. To recognise top performing health insurance providers, Canstar also presents national and state health insurance awards.

When assessing extras policies, Canstar considers both price and features. For the price score, Canstar looks at the monthly premium, out-of-pocket expenses and any Government Rebate that applies. For the features score, Canstar considers factors such as the treatments covered under the policy, benefit limits and annual limits. We also consider whether the insurance cover is for a single person, a single parent or a couple/family.

If you already have extras cover in place and want to work out whether your policy is giving you good value for money, you can request an annual claims statement from your provider. This will show the total benefits received in that financial year. To check whether you are getting good value, look at your total benefits and your out-of-pocket costs against the cost of your premiums.

If you’re thinking about switching or want to take out a new extras policy, you might find it helpful to compare extras cover with Canstar. Canstar compares thousands of hospital, extras and combined hospital and extras policies each year.

Main image source: Anna Shvets/Pexels.