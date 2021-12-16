Want a credit card that stands out from the crowd? Whether you’re hoping to add your own picture, a design or even turn your credit card metal, here are some of the ways you can personalise your credit card.

Of course, we don’t recommend choosing a credit card based solely on looks. When picking a card, it’s much more important to look at factors like the interest rate, fees and features on offer and whether this suits your personal circumstances and needs. If the credit card happens to look nice, that could be a nice added bonus.

Who offers custom credit cards in Australia?

No credit card providers currently offer custom credit cards in Australia. Previously ANZ and Bendigo Bank did allow customers to personalise their credit cards with their own images, but this is no longer available for new customers.

What other ways can I get a custom credit card?

Another option is customising your existing credit card. You can do this by buying a credit card cover or sticker to put on your card. There are also companies that will transfer your existing card onto a custom metal credit card.

Custom credit card covers

You can buy credit card covers from online companies such as CUCU Covers. There are many different designs to choose from and some companies also let you create your own design. Generally, the credit card cover will be a sticker that you can place on the front of your credit card. They will usually leave gaps in the sticker so your credit card chip, credit card numbers, your name and the card’s expiry date are visible.

Make sure you do your own research and check the reviews before you place an order. It’s also worth double checking that your credit card information will be visible and accessible. That includes the chip, magnetic stripe, card number, name, expiry date, CVV or CVC and your signature.

Custom metal credit cards

There are also companies that can transfer your existing credit card onto a metal card such as Carbon Co Skins, an Australian company. You can typically create your own custom design or choose from an existing design. You then lock your credit card and ship it to the company who will transfer your details onto the new metal card.

Importantly, Carbon Co Skins says you won’t be able to make contactless payments with the new metal credit card. So it’s worth weighing up whether this potential inconvenience is worth the aesthetic benefit.

Again, it’s important to do your own research and check the reviews, particularly since this process involves sending away your credit card.

Always consider whether getting a credit card in the first place is a suitable option for you, based on your finances and personal needs, and read the Target Market Determination (TMD) and key facts sheet to help with your decision-making, separate to your design choices.

Compare credit cards

If you’re currently comparing credit cards, the comparison table below displays some of the low interest credit cards currently available on Canstar’s database for Australians looking to spend around $2,000 per month. Please note that this table features links direct to the provider’s website, and is sorted by Star Rating (highest to lowest), followed by provider name (alphabetical). Use Canstar’s credit card comparison selector to view a wider range of credit cards.







Cover image source: Victoria 1/Shutterstock.com.