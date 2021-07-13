Canstar reveals the winners of its Most Satisfied Customers Awards for car insurance, home insurance, roadside assistance and seniors insurance.

Canstar surveyed thousands of Australians and asked them to rate their overall satisfaction with their provider, as well as their satisfaction with particular aspects of their policy or product, such as customer service, value for money and the comprehensiveness of cover. The providers who received the highest overall satisfaction rating have been recognised with a Most Satisfied Customers Award.

These Awards are designed to complement our Star Ratings and Awards, which are determined by Canstar’s expert researchers.

How satisfied are Australians with their insurers?

The research revealed some interesting insights into how satisfied different Australians are with their insurers.

Overall, older Australians aged 70 years and over were the most satisfied with their car and home insurance providers. Australians aged 18 to 29 years old were the least satisfied with their car insurer. Interestingly, research from our recent Car Insurance Star Ratings and Awards found that younger drivers pay the most for car insurance, while older drivers pay the least.

Younger Australians aged 18 to 29 years old were also the least satisfied overall with their home insurer. However, those aged between 50 to 59 years old were the least satisfied when it came to value for money and cost.

Satisfaction also varied slightly state to state. People in South Australia were the most satisfied overall with both their car and home insurers, while Victorians seemed to be the least satisfied with their insurers on average. Note that the Northern Territory did not have a sufficient sample size in the research to be included in the results.

2021 Most Satisfied Customers – Car Insurer Award

For the 2021 Most Satisfied Customers – Car Insurer Award, Canstar surveyed 6,610 Australians with car insurance policies around Australia. The biggest drivers of satisfaction for those surveyed were customer service (28%), comprehensiveness of cover (19%), value for money (19%), communication (18%) and cost (11%).

The national and state winners are:

Australia – ANZ

New South Wales – ANZ

Victoria – Youi

Queensland – Youi

South Australia – RAA

Western Australia – RAC

2021 Most Satisfied Customers – Home Insurer Award

As part of the 2021 Most Satisfied Customers – Home Insurer Award, Canstar surveyed 5,118 Australians with a home and/or contents insurance policy. Once again, customer service (26%) was the biggest indicator of satisfaction overall. This was followed by value for money (19%), communication (17%), ease of claim (17%), comprehensiveness of cover (12%) and cost (9%). Ease of claim was a new factor in this year’s survey.

The national and state winners are:

Australia – Youi

New South Wales – Youi

Victoria – ANZ

Queensland – Youi

South Australia – RAA

Western Australia – RAC

2021 Most Satisfied Customers – Roadside Assistance Award

Canstar’s Most Satisfied Customers – Roadside Assistance is a state-based Award. This year, Canstar surveyed 1,208 New South Wales residents, 1,176 Victorians and 1,041 Queenslanders with a roadside assistance product. Customer service was the most important factor for customer satisfaction (29%), followed by communication (19%), roadside response speed in the event of a breakdown (17%), value for money (16%), comprehensiveness of cover (13%) and cost (6%).

The state winners are:

New South Wales – NRMA

Victoria – RACV

Queensland – RACQ

2021 Most Satisfied Customers – Senior Insurer Award

The Most Satisfied Customers – Senior Insurer Award has been introduced for the first time in 2021. This new national Award considers customers over the age of 60 who have either a home and contents or car insurance policy.

Canstar surveyed 4,882 seniors across Australia. The most important drivers of customer satisfaction were customer service (28%), value for money (19%), communication (17%), comprehensiveness of cover (17%), cost (10%) and ease of claim (9%).

The national winner is:

Australia – Youi

Cover image source: Watchara Ritjan/Shutterstock.com