If you are a business owner, a small business podcast can be an informative and inspiring way to pick up hints and tips that help your enterprise forge ahead. Personal finance writer – and small business veteran of 20 years, Nicola Field, suggests 10 to try.

Australians are an entrepreneurial bunch. The nation has over 2.3 million small businesses, which together account for 97% of all businesses nationwide, according to The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman data. Working for yourself is, for many people, the great Australian dream. But along with the potential for personal and financial rewards, running your own show can make it hard to find the time to attend conferences or training events, and there can be limited opportunities to enjoy the benefits of being mentored.

How small business podcasts can help your venture

Podcasts can be an easy and low-cost way to learn from the experience of other successful entrepreneurs – and a reminder that others have overcome hurdles and gone on to achieve success.

No matter whether you’re thinking of starting a small business or you already have one in the works and are looking for some advice, a podcast can help you step things up a notch. Best of all, you can listen and learn while you work, work out or unwind.

Top 10 small business podcasts

With a plethora of podcasts to choose from, I’ve narrowed down 10 small business-focused podcasts from Australia and around the world, which I believe offer audio gold (and plenty of food for thought) if you’re a budding entrepreneur.

Australian marketing expert Jenn Donovan shares her tips and insights on how small businesses can use social media and marketing to grow. Recent topics include ‘Planning for 2022’ and ‘5 powerful ways to market your business on a limited budget’. If you’re an Insta-fan, don’t miss Jenn’s recent podcast – ‘How Growing Your Instagram Can Help You Grow Your Business’.

The How of Business is a weekly show for aspiring entrepreneurs and those who already own a small business. Tune in for advice, tips and techniques on how to start, run and expand your small business.

This homegrown Australian podcast lets you learn from the experiences of weekly guest speakers – the hurdles they faced in business, how they beat the odds and the key lessons they learned along the way. There’s even a podcast on how to get started with podcasting if you’re thinking of using this as a marketing tool for your business.

Presented by Warrick Bidwell and Nicole Cox (or Waz and Nic), Tradies in Business is aimed at tradespeople who are great at their job but maybe not so good at running a business. That said, you certainly don’t have to be a tradie to get value from the podcasts. One of the most recent podcasts, titled ‘Take a break or you could be faced with a break-down’, is especially relevant for all small business owners who’ve been putting in long hours at the coal face during COVID.

Starting a small business can be easy. The real challenge can lie in successfully managing growth – a process with the potential to make or break a fledgling venture. Grow a Small Business is pitched at helping businesses that employ as few as five people take their enterprise to the next level.

You certainly don’t have to be a woman to benefit from hearing successful women share their views on business, leadership and branding. That’s what Business Women Australia is all about, with wide-ranging topics that include ‘Success is not a secret, it is following a system’ and ‘What to do to get the grant!’.

Hosted by online entrepreneurs Jill and Josh Stanton, this podcast focuses on helping their audience turn skills gained in an everyday 9-5 job into a thriving online business. These guys pump out a lot of podcasts so there’s bound to be a discussion relevant to your business. Recent topics include ‘Can You Replace Your Income In The First 12 Months Of Business?’ and ‘Five Failures That Made Us Millions’.

Tim Reid isn’t just a former ad man and ex-marketer for leading brands like Gillette and Dulux, he is a true marketing guru – and he encourages small businesses to grow by tapping into big business marketing techniques. Discover practical marketing tips from small business owners who’ve notched up their own brand of success as well as seasoned marketing professionals.

Women are fast becoming a driving force on the small business scene according to a recent report from the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman. The Biz Chix is not an Australian podcast, but it claims to be “unapologetically focused” on helping women earn more profit in order to increase their economic clout, and to have more power and influence over money. Can’t argue with that.

Pitched as a podcast for ‘creative entrepreneurs who want to do meaningful work’, the Fizzle Show is a bit like a training session for small businesses. What you’ll find is a treasure trove of insights from a cross-section of the business community. Enjoy a few laughs, pick up some valuable tips and get your business growing. The intro call-out alone will get your blood pumping.

