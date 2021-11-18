The best renewable energy stocks on the ASX

There’s been a significant amount of interest in the renewable energy sector, and with the innovation coming from Australain soil, all eyes are on ASX stocks.

Investing in renewables is important for many investors with returns being just as important as the impact the company has on the environment. If you’re interested in adding renewables to your portfolio, there can be a lot of research involved to understand the activity of the businesses you’re investing in. In this article, we look at the performance of the top 5 most popular renewable stocks on the ASX.

In the past 12 months, these are the top 5 popular renewable stocks on the ASX:

Tilt Renewables Ltd (ASX: TLT)

Infratil Ltd (ASX: IFT)

Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX: MCY)

Contact Energy Limited (ASX: CEN)

Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX: GNE)

Could these be the best renewable energy stocks to buy right now? Let’s explore in more detail.

Tilt Renewables Ltd (ASX: TLT) – 121.1% FY Share price performance

Tilt Renewables Limited is an Australian owned wind and solar farm operation which has farms across both Australia and New Zealand. The company was listed in 2016 and has since established an extensive wind and solar development pipeline. The FY21 financial year share price is largely due to the interest of both major shareholders looking for a full takeover.

Infratil Ltd (ASX: IFT) – 66.7% FY Share price performance

Infratil Limited invests in Australian and New Zealand companies and overseas (primarily the United States and Europe) within the utilities and infrastructure sectors. These investments mainly include renewable energy, airports and social infrastructures.

Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX: MCY): 42.1% FY Share price performance

MCY is a New Zeland based renewable electricity company. The company focuses on investing in electricity as well as developing and producing energy-related services. Mercury NZ produces renewable energy from a wide range of sources and also sells energy services and products to retail and wholesale clients.

Contact Energy Limited (ASX: CEN): 32.3% FY Share price performance

Contact Energy is focused on investing in a diversified portfolio of renewable power generation assets to cover New Zealand’s energy needs. The main activity of the business is to sell electricity to commercial wholesale and industry partners. The company also works to deliver natural gas, electricity, broadband and other related services to the mass consumer market.

Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX: GNE): 19.2% FY Share price performance

Genesis Energy works in the sale and production of petroleum. The New Zealand company works to generate and sell electricity, natural gas and LPG (liquified petroleum gas) to customers across the board. The company operates in retail, Kupe Oil & Gas and Wholesale – servicing residential, commercial ad industrial customers.

Should you invest in renewable energy?

It is important to bear in mind that past performance is not an indication of future performance. And, before investing in any stock it is important to thoroughly research the company, and ensure this investment aligns with your goals and timeframe. If ever in doubt, seek advice from a professional financial adviser.

Cover Image Source: g8000/Shutterstock.com