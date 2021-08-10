Exchange Avg. Liquidity No. of Markets No. of Coins Binance 654 1287 369 Coinbase Exchange 553 232 69 Huobi Global 614 976 333 Kraken 585 312 69 KuCoin 457 819 372 Bithumb 236 246 182 Bitfinex 424 322 147 Gate.io 365 1294 689 Binance.US 333 109 54 Bitstamp 298 89 29

Table is correct as of 17 June, 2021.

The different types of cryptocurrency exchanges and apps

There is a difference between choosing a cryptocurrency platform for a beginner compared to a more experienced trader. Not all exchange platforms are the same, just as not all buys, sellers and traders have the same needs and use of their cryptocurrency.

If you’re a beginner – There is a large range of brokerage platforms well suited to beginners which allow you to make a simple and fast purchase directly on the platform. Many offer clear instructions and resources to help you at each stage of purchase.

If you’re more experienced – If you’re looking to trade, a broker may not be the right option for you. There are open market providers which offer competitive prices and additional features such as margin trading.

If you’re advanced – There are platforms that allow you to trade cryptocurrency derivatives. If you are looking to trade crypto frequently at high speed, these platforms with a full range of features may be for you.

The rate at which exchanges are popping up and disappearing is quite remarkable. According to coinmarketcap.com, there are currently 314 different exchanges in operation and it’s likely that there are a number more that are either too small or too new to be noticed. However there is a strong band of exchanges that have been around for a while, are well backed and have great reputations.

So, which exchange or app is right for you?

Before choosing an exchange you first need to work out what you’re going to be doing in the cryptocurrency market and choose your exchange accordingly. Finally, keep in mind that as your needs change, it’s very straightforward to open an account with a different exchange that suits you better and move your coins over. If you’re starting out, it’s recommended you pick a simple exchange and switch over as your needs and skills change.