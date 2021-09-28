An international share trading platform will allow you to trade securities in companies listed on some the world’s largest stock markets. In total, Canstar rated 18 products offered by 12 providers of international share trading platforms on our database and have announced three 5-Star rated products to help narrow your search for a platform that provides outstanding value.
In 2020, the 5-Star award winners were IG, Interactive Brokers and Saxo Capital. Here are the key reasons why they were standouts within the market:
IG
IG has been awarded a 5-Star Rating for outstanding value due to its competitive brokerage fees and excellent trading platform features.
The platform provides consumers access to four main markets: US (S&P 500, DOW 30, NASDAQ 100 and many other small cap US stocks), UK (FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and many other small cap UK stocks), Germany (DAX, HDAX, MDAX) and Ireland (ISEQ).
IG does not charge any commission when you buy and sell US and UK stocks. And, if you trade three or more times in the previous quarter IG will waive our $50 subscription fee – ideal for active traders.
IG also provides a range of research tools that gives investors access to company and market information, including trading alerts and automated trading where investors can design and action their own buy or sell strategies. Canstar Research also made mention of IG’s mobile optimised features, designed to help investors identify and respond to opportunities.
Interactive Brokers Australia
Interactive Brokers Australia won a 5-Star Rating for having the lowest brokerage fees for Australian-based investors playing stock markets in the US or UK. Through the Interactive Brokers platform investors can access over 135 stock exchanges across 33 countries, including market data provided 24 hours a day, six days a week.
Investors can trade live directly from the platform and have access to more than 40 technical indicators and drawing tools, including integrated charts. The Interactive Brokers’ platform also provides access to news and analysis from its in-house experts and third-party providers.
Saxo Capital Markets
Saxo Capital Markets provides a platform with excellent accessibility and service functionality for users. Investors can trade live from the platform, have access to integrated charts and can use more than 40 technical indicators and drawing tools.
It also provides news and analysis from in-house experts and third-party providers and gives investors access to 37 stock exchanges worldwide. It comes with competitive brokerage fees in the UK market while also using a per-share brokerage structure in the US market.
Cover image by: orhan akkurt/Shutterstock.com
