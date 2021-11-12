If you’re a frequent flyer, you may be interested in knowing more about the Qantas Club, its pros and cons, how much it costs and what you get for your money.

Airports don’t necessarily rank highly on everyone’s list of enjoyable places to spend time, and some travellers are willing to pay – at times considerable amounts – in an effort to make their pre-flight experience more pleasant. If you’ve ever wondered whether membership to the Qantas Club is worth it, here’s some information that may help you decide.

What is the Qantas Club?

The Qantas Club is a membership service run by Qantas which offers members a range of benefits designed to improve their airport and flight experiences. One of the more prominent features of Qantas Club membership is access to domestic and international Qantas lounges and partner and associated airline lounges.

What features does a Qantas Club membership offer?

The Qantas Club offers its members a range of flight-related benefits, including:

access to Qantas lounges, including Qantas Club lounges, International Business Lounges, Qantas Regional Lounges and partner/associated lounges

complimentary food, beverages, Wi-Fi, business facilities and shower facilities

the ability to bring a guest into the lounge every time you travel. You may be able to bring children for free, depending on their age and the lounge type.

additional allowances for checked baggage on eligible flights

dedicated service and check-in desks

the opportunity for Qantas Frequent Flyers to earn 3 Qantas Points per $1 spent on your Qantas Club membership

upgrades to Business class at the airport for domestic flights in Australia when you use your Qantas Points

priority on waitlists for fully booked tickets

Terms and conditions apply.

How do I sign up for the Qantas Club?

You can sign up for a Qantas Club membership online through the Qantas website. You’ll need to provide your Qantas Frequent Flyer membership details or sign up for the program. This is currently free with a Qantas Club membership. A Qantas Frequent Flyer membership normally costs $99.50.

How much does a Qantas Club membership cost?

New members are charged a one-off joining fee plus ongoing membership fees. For Australians, the joining fee is currently $99 or 16,000 Qantas Points. You can then sign up for a one-, two- or four-year membership period, which currently costs:

one-year membership – $600 or 93,000 Qantas Points

two-year membership – $1,100 or 170,000 Qantas Points

four-year membership – $2,000 or 308,000 Qantas Points

Pricing will vary if you are a New Zealand resident or a resident of a country other than Australia. If your partner has a Qantas Club membership, you may be able to get up to 40% off your membership fees.

Are there any other ways to access Qantas Club lounges?

Frequent Flyer credit card

Apart from buying a Qantas Club membership, you may also be able to access Qantas lounges and Qantas partner lounges if you have an eligible Qantas Frequent Flyer credit card. Qantas has a list of credit cards with airport lounge access on its website.

If you are considering taking out a frequent flyer credit card, remember to consider the costs of the card, such as the annual fee and interest rates that apply, and importantly whether the card is suited to your financial circumstances and spending habits. It’s a good idea to read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Target Market Determination (TMD) that apply.

Through an existing Qantas Club member

If the person you are travelling with is a Qantas Club member, they will be able to bring a guest with them into the lounge. Members can also purchase Annual Guest Cards ($350 for Australians), which allows you to bring a second guest into the Qantas Club lounge for 12 months.

Qantas Gold status or Points Club Plus

Another way to access Qantas Club lounges is through a high frequent flyer status. Qantas Gold members and above can access Qantas Club lounges domestically and internationally. To achieve Gold status you’ll currently need to earn 700 Status Credits.

You can also get a Qantas Club membership through Points Club Plus. Members who earn 350,000 Qantas Points in a year (at least 330,000 have to be earned from non-flying) may be eligible for Points Club Plus, which comes with a free Qantas Club individual membership. This is more designed for people purchasing things on the ground, rather than earning points through flying.

Buying a lounge pass

If you’re a Qantas Frequent Flyer with a flight coming up, you may also receive an email inviting you to purchase a lounge access pass up to five days before the flight. The cost of a single-access pass can vary by airport, and your specific price offer will be presented when you click on the link in the invitation email.

Is Qantas Club membership worth it?

Whether a Qantas Club membership is worth it or not for you personally will likely depend on how often you fly, and whether you think the benefits of Qantas lounges are worth the cost of membership. For reference, Points Hacks values a visit to the domestic Qantas Club lounge at roughly $25. There’s also additional benefits of a Qantas Club membership to weigh up like the ability to bring a guest to the lounge with you and additional baggage allowances, as well as potentially intangible benefits like the comfort and privacy lounges may offer you.

Original author James Hurwood.

Cover image source: Qantas.