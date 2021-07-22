Looking for car insurance in South Australia? Whether you’re driving through Adelaide, the Barossa Valley or Kangaroo Island, find out more about your options and compare policies.

In this article:

What types of car insurance are available?

There are four types of car insurance in Australia. These are:

Compulsory third party (CTP) insurance: provides financial cover if you injure or kill someone in a car accident. In South Australia, it is included in the cost of your car registration.

provides financial cover if you injure or kill someone in a car accident. In South Australia, it is included in the cost of your car registration. Third party property damage: provides financial cover if you damage another person’s property with your car, such as their car or home.

provides financial cover if you damage another person’s property with your car, such as their car or home. Third party fire and theft cover: provides the same cover as third party property damage, plus financial cover if your car is damaged by fire or theft.

provides the same cover as third party property damage, plus financial cover if your car is damaged by fire or theft. Comprehensive car insurance: provides the highest level of cover. As well as financial cover for damaging another person’s property, damage to your own car caused by fire and theft, it also covers accidental damage to your car. Depending on your policy, it can also include damage caused by events like storms and floods, plus other benefits.

In Australia, only CTP insurance is compulsory. However, you may want to consider taking out comprehensive car insurance for a wider level of coverage.

How can I compare comprehensive car insurance policies?

When comparing comprehensive car insurance policies, some factors to consider include:

the premiums charged

whether you will be covered for the risks that are relevant to you (for example, if your area is prone to flooding, you may want to get a policy that covers this)

the level of cover

whether any discounts are offered (such as online discounts and no claim bonuses)

You can also check out Canstar’s annual Car Insurance Star Ratings and Awards. Each year Canstar compares policies in South Australia and other states and territories based on premiums charged, the level of cover provided and other features on offer. According to Canstar’s research, you could save over $500 on average by choosing a 5-Star Rated product compared to a policy that didn’t receive a top rating. You can compare policies based on their Star Rating using our comparison tables.

How much does car insurance cost in South Australia?

To determine your premiums, insurers will consider factors like the level of cover, the excess you choose, your age, gender and driving history, the vehicle you are insuring and where you live. As part of Canstar’s Star Ratings, we collected premium quotes for car insurance policies in South Australia and other states and territories in Australia.

Average annual comprehensive car insurance premiums in South Australia

Age Average premium Under 25 female $1,578 Under 25 male $1,780 25 to 29 $1,185 30 to 49 $904 Over 50 $705 Family with young driver $1,666

Source: www.canstar.com.au. Based on comprehensive car insurance policies rated in Canstar’s 2021 Comprehensive Car Insurance Star Ratings. Premiums include quotes for both new and used cars for a range of scenarios, with a state-specific target excess ranging from $600 to $750.

What are the risks on the road for drivers in South Australia?

Insurers will consider a range of location-specific factors when working out your car insurance premiums. For example, they may consider the number of claims in your area, theft and accident rates and how common weather events like floods and storms are.

Looking at theft rates, South Australia had the lowest car theft rate by population compared to the national rate. According to data from the National Motor Vehicle Theft Reduction Council, over a recent year nearly 6% of total car thefts in Australia occurred in South Australia. By population, thefts were under 2 per 1,000 registrations. The national theft rate was 2.25 per 1,000 registrations.

However, South Australia has a slightly higher fatality rate by population compared to the national rate. According to government data, the average fatality rate in South Australia is over 5 per 100,000 people (based on a five-year average as at January 2021). In comparison, the average fatality rate for Australia is just under 5 per 100,000 people.

What are the best car insurance policies in South Australia?

This will depend on your own circumstances and the level and type of coverage you want. To find the best policy for you, consider:

Do you want to keep your premiums down or are you willing and able to pay more for a higher level of cover?

How often do you think you will claim? If you don’t think you will claim very often, you could choose a higher excess to help save you money on premiums. However, you will have to pay a bigger out-of-pocket cost if you need to make a claim.

How often do you drive your car? If you drive it regularly, you may want to get a policy with a higher level of cover for added peace of mind.

What risks do you want to be covered for? For example, if you live in an area prone to events like flooding or storms, you might want to choose a policy that covers this.

Do you want cover for optional extras, such as windscreen protection? Including this on your policy may raise your premium.

Do you need to have cover for additional drivers, such as younger drivers? If you don’t, you might be able to save money by restricting the drivers covered in your policy.

You can also check out which insurers have won Canstar’s Car Insurance Awards. Canstar gives state-based Awards to the insurers with the highest combined performance across the profiles considered.

Cover image source: ymgerman/Shutterstock.com