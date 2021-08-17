If you’re currently in the market for a credit card, check out a selection of the sign-up deals on our database this month.

Be sure to check with the provider whether a product you are considering has a sign-up bonus and read the full terms and conditions of each deal before signing up.

Please note that Velocity Frequent Flyer members can now redeem points for travel on certain domestic flights with Virgin Australia, as well as redeem points for flight upgrades. Velocity points can also be redeemed for certain hotel stays, to book car hire with Europcar and some shopping. Some redemptions are still currently unavailable. Please check with your credit card provider directly for details before making any decision relating to your card or points.

What is a credit card bonus offer?

Credit card bonus offers are when the credit card provider offers you a bonus amount of rewards points, frequent flyer points, cash back, or other reward, when you apply for and are approved for a certain credit card with that provider. These offers are typically available on rewards, frequent flyer and premium credit cards, as opposed to low rate or low fee cards.

To get the sign-up bonus, many providers will require you to spend a certain amount on the card within a specified time period. For example, you may need to spend $3,000 on eligible purchases within the first three months of having the card to receive the sign-up bonus.

While many of these deals may seem tempting, bear in mind that the costs of owning and using a credit card can quickly cancel out the benefits of some of these offers. You should always consider whether the credit card suits your spending habits and whether you are likely to pay off the card each month. This is particularly important for rewards credit cards as they often come with a high interest rate.

Are credit card bonus offers worth it?

If you’re considering getting a credit card with a sign-up bonus, it’s important to make sure the card is right for your circumstances. Ask yourself the following questions before you apply:

Do you pay your closing credit card balance in full each month? Rewards credit cards often have a higher interest rate and can be about 20% p.a., based on average stats from Canstar’s database.

Are the potential rewards worth the annual fee for the card? Rewards credit cards typically have higher annual fees than non-rewards cards.

If you will receive rewards or frequent flyer points, are the points going towards a reward you would actually value? Consider what you would redeem the points on.

Do the points give you back as much as you have to spend to get them? If you have to spend $3,000 in the three months of holding the card in order to earn 50,000 rewards points, consider whether the 50,000 rewards points are worth more than $3,000 in value.

Be sure to read the full terms and conditions of each offer before you apply for a credit card. It’s also important to remember that a credit card without a sign-up bonus could still offer better value for you overall. Canstar compares credit cards based on both price and features. As part of the price score, Canstar considers factors such as the rewards earned and the fees. You might want to check out which credit cards have received a 5-Star Rating this year. You can also compare different types of credit cards using Canstar’s comparison tables.

Cover image source: wutzkohphoto/Shutterstock.com

This article was co-written by James Hurwood.